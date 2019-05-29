«

»

Tennessee Sixth Rainiest State in the Nation

2019 flooding

Tennessee’s 4.1 inches of monthly rainfall and 51.6 inches of yearly rainfall make it the sixth rainiest state in the nation, reports financial news website 24/7 Wall St.
To identify the states with the most rain, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed for each state average yearly precipitation from 1901 to 2000 using the Climate-at-a-Glance feature of the National Centers for Environmental Information produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 24/7 Wall St. also reviewed for each state average monthly rainfall based on precipitation data collected from 1981 through 2010, also from NOAA. Hawaii ranks number 1 with 57.1 inches per year. 100 years of data were not available for Hawaii, so its ranking is based on the average yearly rainfall over the 30 years through 2010.