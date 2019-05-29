Tennessee Sixth Rainiest State in the Nation
To identify the states with the most rain, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed for each state average yearly precipitation from 1901 to 2000 using the Climate-at-a-Glance feature of the National Centers for Environmental Information produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 24/7 Wall St. also reviewed for each state average monthly rainfall based on precipitation data collected from 1981 through 2010, also from NOAA. Hawaii ranks number 1 with 57.1 inches per year. 100 years of data were not available for Hawaii, so its ranking is based on the average yearly rainfall over the 30 years through 2010.