Tennessee senator introduces ‘red flag’ gun law

Tennessee Senator Sara Kyle (D- Memphis), has introduced a bill in the state legislature that would allow family members, household members, intimate partners or law enforcement to petition to temporarily confiscate guns from an individual who shows an immediate risk of harming themselves or others.
Similar laws have been introduced in other states in response to gun violence and are typically called “red flag” laws or extreme risk protection orders.
This proposed bill, which is Senate Bill 1807, anyone signing a petition would have to sign a sworn affidavit for the order. If the order is granted by a judge, the person would be prohibited from purchasing or processing a firearm during the period of the order.
Other areas of this proposed law to note – the petitioner would face criminal charges for lying or making a misrepresentation, and the petition is not a criminal issue. If an order is issued, all firearms would be required to be surrendered within 48 hours to a third party. Any violation would be a misdemeanor.
See the complete bill here.