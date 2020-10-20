Tennessee Secretary of State to be in Manchester Wednesday; early voting up 40% from 2016

Secretary of State Tre Hargett will visit multiple county election commissions and polling locations across Middle Tennessee to promote early voting on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Secretary Hargett is urging voters to take advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period. Early voting started Oct. 14 and runs to Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Secretary Hargett will be at the Coffee County Election Commission – located at 1329 McArthur St. suite 6 from 11:05-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Through the first four days of early voting in Coffee County, there were 5,547 votes cast. This is up 40.68% from the 2016 November election and up 62.57 percent over the 2012 election over the first four day period.