Tennessee Secretary of State arrested for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested by Tullahoma Police Department for alleged DUI Friday night / early Saturday morning (June 17/18) after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester.
Hargett posted a $2,000 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail Saturday morning. His first court date is set for July 14th.
Hargett’s office released a statement Saturday:
“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”
Hargett has served as Tennessee’s Secretary of State since 2009. He was elected by the General Assembly and has been subsequently re-elected by the assembly in 2013, 2017 and 2021.