Tennessee sales tax holiday continues

If you missed tax free weekend, don’t worry, there is still time to get some items tax free. The Tennessee General Assembly has approved for gun safes and safety equipment to be included in this holiday, as well as food, ingredients, and prepared food, to be included.
The sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30thand will end at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 5th.
The sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety equipment began at 12:01 a.m. on July 1st and will end at 11:59 p.m. on June 30th, 2022.
For more information on the tax-free holiday, visit https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday.html