Tennessee remains friendly for gas prices; 9th cheapest in nation

The Tennessee gas price average holds steady for the second week at $1.94. The Tennessee Gas Price average is seven cents more than one month ago and 60 cents less than one year ago. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Coffee County is on par with the state average at $1.94. The cheapest average in surrounding counties can be found in Rutherford County at $1.90.
“The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows gasoline demand and supply continue on a roller coaster ride,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As motorists react to unfolding COVID-19 information, we are seeing driving behaviors related to filling-up ebb and flow.”
Quick Facts
– 90% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.00
– The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.77 for regular unleaded
– The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.22 for regular unleaded
– Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation