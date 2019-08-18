Tennessee ranks 5th in nation for money scammed

Scam artists pilfered over $18 million from Tennesseans in 2018, making the Volunteer State the nation’s fifth-leading state per capita when it comes to complaints about fraud and other scams. Reports of identity theft also grew in a year’s time, moving Tennessee to 21st in the country in 2018.
Scam artists may promise once-in-a-lifetime opportunities but, in fact, they’re ripping off hard- working Tennesseans and their families. If consumers believe they have been victimized by a scammer, they should report the incident to their local law enforcement agencies.
Remember:
Don’t answer the phone if your number shows up on your phone’s Caller ID.
Don’t attempt to call the number back, and do not press any buttons if prompted.
If you do answer the call, don’t give out your personal or financial information. Never give your personal information over the phone to someone you don’t know.