Tennessee ramps up COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The Tennessee Department of Health is working with partners across the state to ensure continued equitable and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the community.
Vaccination appointments are currently available at county health departments in every grand division of the state. Protecting Tennesseans Most At Risk Tennesseans in Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and 1c of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 65 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Tennessee continues making great progress in protecting those most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19:
More than 1.3 million Tennesseans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
17.5 percent of Tennessee’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee is ranked 12th in the nation for the percentage of second doses completed
In Coffee County, 9.74 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, another 8.51 percent of the population has received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Many rural Tennessee county health departments are seeing only a fraction of their daily COVID-19 vaccination appointments filled. West Tennessee counties have only about 20 percent of their daily appointments booked. East Tennessee has about 50 percent availability, and Middle Tennessee has 80 percent of their daily appointments filled.
TDH is developing a strategy to accelerate through phases of the vaccination plan while balancing vaccine supply and demand.
Book Your Vaccination Appointment Tennesseans may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting VaccineFinder.org. Book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination through your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov.