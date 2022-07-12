Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker coming to Manchester for Night of Champions. Limited tickets available

First Baptist Church of Manchester will be hosting “A Night of Champions” with Tennessee Volunteers starting quarterback Hendon Hooker.
The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 in the worship center at the church.
Hooker will be on hand to share about his family, his faith and his football career.
Area football teams from Coffee County Central High School, Warren County High School, Coffee Middle School and Westwood Middle School will be attending.
General admission tickets are available to anyone else who wants to attend. Tickets are free but they are limited and anyone wanting to attend MUST have a ticket.
Secure your free online tickets through Eventbrite by clicking here.
First Baptist Church Manchester is located at 1006 Hillsboro Blvd.