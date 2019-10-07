Tennessee online voter registration hits half million transactions

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is pleased to announce Tennessee’s online voter registration hit more than half a million transactions since it launched in September 2017. That includes new online voter registrations or voters updating their addresses.
Hargett credits the Your Vote Matters campaign for helping to reach the milestone.
“We have taken an aggressive approach to increase voter registration across the state,” Hargett said. “Getting registered to vote is the first step every Tennessean must take to cast a ballot at the polls. Our online voter registration system makes it fast, easy and secure, no matter where you live in the state.”
During National Voter Registration Month, nearly 44,000 Tennesseans registered to vote.
As part of the Your Vote Matters campaign to increase voter registration, Hargett spoke with faith leaders, business leaders, students and civic groups across the state. More than 5,000 organizations across Tennessee received Your Vote Matters posters with a QR code. The number of requests for these helpful resources continues to grow daily. Secretary Hargett also traveled the state to support the role public libraries play in voters’ access to online registration and to present technology grants. All libraries within the state’s regional library system provide easy access to the online voter registration system. Additionally, these libraries also offer paper voter registration applications to their patrons.
Hargett plans to continue speaking with interested organizations across the state and expanding partnerships in the interfaith and business communities. Additionally, the department will continue to invest in an increased presence of its online voter registration digital ads in the coming months.
Our office continued its long-standing efforts to register college students, and once again, college students across Tennessee played a vital role to increase civic engagement on public and private campuses during National Voter Registration Month. More than 2,000 students registered to vote at the 48 schools participating in our department’s voter registration contest, held in September.
This year, county election officials hosted nearly 250 voter registration drives on high school campuses, registering more than 7,000 students. These election officials have already planned an estimated 250 additional voter registration drives during the remainder of the school year.
“I continue to be proud of our county election administrators,” Hargett said. “County election officials have been raising the bar conducting these high school registration drives since I took office in 2009. Our county election officials are excited to embrace new voters.”
Tennesseans can register to vote online or download the paper form at GoVoteTN.com. Voters can also visit their local election commission to get registered.
If you would like a voter registration poster with a QR code, email Tennessee.Elections@tn.gov.