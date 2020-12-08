Tennessee now 8th least expensive market in nation for gas

The Tennessee gas price average remains steady, increasing only a penny over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.90 which is four cents more than one month ago and 43 cents less than one year ago.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Coffee County is $1.95, which is 5 cents higher than the state average.
The national gas price average is $2.15.
“Gas prices were predicted to decrease following the holiday, but robust gains in crude oil prices and the OPEC decision to increase production next year led to a number of states seeing pump price jumps of 3 to 12 cents,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “In Tennessee, the change in pump prices was minimal at only a penny increase and prices remain relatively cheap at 43 cents lower than this time last year.”
Quick Facts
· 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.72 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.19 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee moved to the 8th least expensive market in the nation
