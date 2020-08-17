Tennessee now 8th least expensive gas prices in country

Tennessee gas prices, on average, increased only slightly over last week, rising nearly a penny. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.90 which is four cents less than one month ago and nearly 44 cents less than one year ago. Average price in Coffee County is $1.91 as of Monday afternoon.
“Gas prices across the state are likely to fluctuate during back to school season, but we expect them to remain low,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ve likely seen prices at the pump peak for 2020, barring any major hurricane(s).”
Quick Facts
· 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.71 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.21 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee is now the 8th least expensive market in the nation