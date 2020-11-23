Tennessee now 7th cheapest market for gas in U.S.

Tennessee gas prices, on average, are nearly two cents cheaper heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.85 which is nearly seven cents less than one month ago and nearly 46 cents less than one year ago.
The average price in Coffee County is one penny higher than the state average, at $1.86 per gallon of regular unleaded. The national average is $2.10.
“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during a holiday weekend, but that is just not the case this year,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA forecasted a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year-over-year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest CDC guidance. All of this has prompted Americans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider spending the holiday at home.”
Quick Facts
· 92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.63 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.18 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee moved to the 7th least expensive market in the nation
· Tennesseans are likely to see the lowest Thanksgiving Day gas prices in 12 years