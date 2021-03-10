Tennessee makes more updates to COVID vaccine plan

The Tennessee Department of Health has updated Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
Protecting Adults and Children with High-Risk Health Conditions
Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan includes Tennesseans age 16 and older with high-risk health conditions including pregnancy, and parents and caregivers of medically fragile children and those with complex congenital heart disease. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan has been updated to include the following groups among the Phase 1c populations:
* Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women
* People age 16 years and older with diagnosed diabetes
* People age 16 years and older with Down Syndrome
* People age 16 years and older with progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy