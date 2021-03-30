Tennessee legislature passes bill to allow adults to carry handgun without permit

The Tennessee House has passed a permit-less carry law for handguns – dubbed “constitutional carry” by state lawmakers.
The bill now awaits Governor Bill Lee’s signature – which is expected.
House Bill 786 will allow citizens who are legally eligible to carry handguns without first obtaining a permit.
The bill also sets out to strengthen penalties for anyone who steals a firearm, felons in possession of a firearm and dangerous stalkers.
Currently, concealed carry permit holders have the right to carry a handgun, except in restricted areas. Republican lawmakers state that this bill will “extend that same constitutional right to carry a handgun without a permit to law-abiding citizens 21 and older or 18 and older for active members of the military.”