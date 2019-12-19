Tennessee reps vote party lines in Trump impeachment

The United States House of Representatives voted on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday night.
Tennessee’s representatives in the house vote split along party lines. John Rose, who serves Tennessee’s sixth congressional district, which includes Coffee County, voted against the articles of impeachment. Scott DesJerlais, who represents the 4th congressional district, which includes surrounding counties such as Franklin, Warren, Moore, Grundy, Bedford and Warren counties, also voted against the articles of impeachment. There are five other Tennessee house members who are republicans – all voted against impeachment. Two Tennessee democrats, Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen – voted in favor of the impeachment.