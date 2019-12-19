Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Tennessee reps vote party lines in Trump impeachment

The United States House of Representatives voted on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday night. 

John Rose

Tennessee’s representatives in the house vote split along party lines. John Rose, who serves Tennessee’s sixth congressional district, which includes Coffee County, voted against the articles of impeachment. Scott DesJerlais, who represents the 4th congressional district, which includes surrounding counties such as Franklin, Warren, Moore, Grundy, Bedford and Warren counties, also voted against the articles of impeachment. There are five other Tennessee house members who are republicans – all voted against impeachment. Two Tennessee democrats, Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen – voted in favor of the impeachment. 