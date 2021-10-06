Tennessee has its new license plate design

The state of Tennessee has a new license plate design after 300,000-plus people cast their votes.
Roughly 42% of voters chose the blue plate with an outline of the state around the word “Tennessee” over the other three designs. The new plate will be available online and in-person beginning January 3, 2022 when people renew their vehicle registration. Up to 100,000 of the plates will be produced per week to meet the initial demand. Under state law, the license plate is redesigned every 8 years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget, according to a release from Governor Bill Lee’s office.