Tennessee gyms to reopen Friday

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday announced more relaxed regulations on business, saying that beginning on Friday, May 1, exercise facilities in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have the ability to operate at 50% capacity. This includes Coffee County.
This announcement does come with some recommendations. Lee recommends that exercise facilities keep doors and windows open when possible to improve ventilation, encourage social distancing with signage, require customers wash hands upon entering and leaving the facility, require customers to clean equipment before and after use, consider limiting workout length and encourage employees to wear masks.
Lee also recommends closing showers, locker rooms and lockers and encourage customers to instead bring small gym bags.
Lee recommends closing all swimming pools, hot tubs, saunas and other recreational water or spa facilities, as well as basketball courts, racquetball courts and other similar areas. He also recommends youth or adult team leagues or sports remain closed, and to only allow group fitness classes if classes can be completed in accordance with social distancing recommendations.
See complete guidelines by clicking here.
