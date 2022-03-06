Tennessee gas prices jump 25 cents over the weekend; national average hits $4 per gallon

AAA is providing fuel-saving tips as it appears the pain at the pump has intensified. The Tennessee Gas Price average (is now $3.81 which is an 25 cent increase over the weekend and 44 cents more expensive than one week ago. Six metro areas in the state also saw double-digit increases in their metro averages overnight.
In Coffee County, the average price per gallon is $3.83, which is 2 cents above the state average and 17 cents below the national average, which has now hit $4 per gallon.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified what was already a global oil market that was tight on supplies,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Sanctions and regulations have effectively removed Russian oil from the market. Prices accelerated Wednesday, when OPEC and its allies announced that they would not ramp up production beyond the modest increases previously planned.”
A new AAA survey shows that the pain at the pump has already reached a point where some drivers are beginning to adjust their driving habits.
Sunday’s average price for gasoline in Tennessee is $3.81 per gallon. According to AAA’s survey , that’s within the price range that 60% of drivers in the state would change their driving behaviors. Sixteen percent said they would not change their driving behaviors regardless of the price.
Top Changes Tennesseans Have Made Because of Gas Prices:
· 39% are driving less often
· 31% participate in fuel rewards programs
· 23% are driving shorter distances
· 21% combined trips
Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers
· Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. J&W Auto Repair, Manchester Tire and Brake and Hullett’s Service Center in Manchester are locations Thunder Radio recommends to service your vehicle, although there are certainly other options to explore.
· Combine errands to limit driving time.
· Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
· Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.