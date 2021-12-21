Tennessee gas prices drop another 3 cents

Tennessee gas prices are still falling as 2.5 million Tennesseans prepare to set out on a holiday road trip. Click here to view AAA’s Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast.
Tennessee Gas Price average declined three cents last week. Drivers are now paying an average price of $3.00 a gallon for gasoline, which is 17 cents less than the 2021 high – set back in October.
Meanwhile, the Coffee County price is six cents higher than the state average at $3.06, according to AAA. That is also 20 cents higher than neighboring Rutherford County and 32 cents higher than neighboring Bedford County. The national average is $3.30.
The most expensive gasoline can be found in California, where the average is $4.66.
“Holiday travelers are getting the gift of falling prices at the pump, though these prices surely aren’t falling as fast as many would like,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers are poised to pay about a dollar per gallon more than they did last year. Even still, after many decided to stay home and play it safe in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be a big deterrent. AAA forecasts a strong 28% rebound in road trips compared to last year.”
Quick Facts
- 62% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.73 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.35 for regular unleaded
National Gas Prices
Pump prices fell again last week as crude oil prices wobbled—neither rising steadily nor falling rapidly. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped three cents to $3.30.
Today’s national average of $3.30 is 11 cents less than a month ago and $1.09 more than a year ago.