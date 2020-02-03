Tennessee gas prices dip 16 cents in past month

Tennessee gas prices have dropped 16 cents in the last 30 days and are expected to trend even lower in the coming week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is $2.23 which is five cents cheaper than last week, 16 cents less than one month ago, and 20 cents more than one year ago.
In Manchester, the lowest price as of Monday afternoon was $2.21 per gallon of regular unleaded.
“Gas prices are pushing cheaper for two reasons: crude oil prices are $10 less a barrel than one month ago and U.S. gasoline stocks sit at an all-time record high,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Cheaper crude and healthy stock levels mean motorists can expect prices to continue to decline this month.”
National Gas Prices
The national gas price average is $2.47, which is four cents cheaper than last week and 11 cents cheaper than the beginning of the year.
Motorists in at least a dozen states can find gas for less than $2/gallon. Those gas stations are mostly found in the South and Southeast.