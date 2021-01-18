Tennessee gas price average continues to rise

The Tennessee gas price average has increased for two consecutive weeks, up five cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.19 which is 22 cents more than one month ago and nearly 15 cents less than one year ago.
The average price in Coffee County is on par with the state average, at $2.19 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
“This week marks the second week of increases so far this year for Tennessee pump prices. Since January 1st, gas prices have increased a total of 15 cents,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Market optimism surrounding the coronavirus vaccine, tightening supply and increasing crude oil prices are all factors helping to push gas prices higher.”
Quick Facts
· 74% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.25
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.00 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.45 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee remains the 10th least expensive market in the nation
National Gas Prices
Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by nearly seven cents to $2.39, which is nearly 18 cents more than a month ago, and nearly 17 cents less than a year ago. Pump prices have increased while gas demand remains low at 7.53 million b/d and total refinery utilization increased from 80.7 percent to 82 percent in the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).