Tennessee First Lady, education commissioner visit Westwood Elementary

(Pictured, Tennessee first lady Maria Lee gives a high-five to Westwood Elementary student Naveyah McCord during a visit with students Wednesday morning. –Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson).
On Wednesday, October 14, Tennessee first lady Maria Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn stopped to visit Westwood Elementary to assist the Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center in processing and packaging student needs fulfilled through the Tennessee Serves Purposity campaign.
“We launched Tennessee Serves with the goal of mobilizing Tennesseans to serve their neighbors and volunteer in their communities, and through this partnership, Tennesseans can know exactly what a student or family needs and how to help,” said first lady Maria Lee. “We are honored to highlight the districts and Family Resource Centers participating in this campaign, and we hope that Tennesseans will use Purposity to serve their neighbors in need across the state.”
The first lady’s Tennessee Serves initiative has partnered with the Department of Education and Purposity, a free app, to streamline how Tennesseans can serve individuals, families, and students by fulfilling needs directly from their phone. Over 40 districts have joined the Tennessee Serves campaign on the Purposity app to post the needs of the students and families their communities.
Manchester City Schools has posted hundreds of needs through the district’s Family Resource Center. First lady Lee and Commissioner Schwinn will help prepare the needs that have been fulfilled by users on Purposity. These items will then be delivered to students and families.
“We are so thrilled the first lady has launched this effort to engage Tennesseans to help meet student and family needs across our state,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “In these uncertain times, the work of our Family Resource Centers is so important, and we are grateful for the opportunity to visit Manchester City Schools and be a small part of the amazing work they are doing to ensure students have what they need.”
(Pictured below, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn works on an exercise with Westwood Elementary School Student Justus Ferrell. –Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson)