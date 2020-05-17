Tennessee Driver Centers opening Monday

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) announces how Driver Services Centers will operate beginning May 18.
All Driver Services Centers, with the exception of the Shelbyville Driver Services Center remain open and are taking additional precautions to protect the health and safety of customers and our employees.
“We continue to encourage customers to utilize our e-Services portal
We ask the public to be please be patient and understanding as normal services resume,” the department said.
When visiting a center, all customers are required to:
* Wear a cloth face covering provided by the customer
* Be checked for temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit
* Answer COVID-19 health screening questions
* Distance at least six feet from others when possible
* Not be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms
* Use the queuing system to receive notifications as they wait in their vehicle if center has reached limited capacity.
Saturday, May 16: Appointment calendars reopen
* The first available appointments for road skills test will be Monday, June 15. Skills tests appointments must be made in the e-Services portal
* The Driver Services Appointments
Monday, May 18: Select services begin
* Rescheduled skills tests for customers whose appointments were canceled between March 12 and May 15 will begin and be completed by June 8. The Driver Services staff will contact these customers to reschedule skills tests.
* Knowledge tests will be available at all full-service centers. Tests will be available by appointment beginning May 26. Testing will also be offered on select Saturdays between June 13 and August 22. More information will be posted to tn.gov/safety
* New Tennessee residents and new drivers should complete the Driver License Application online before visiting a Driver Services Center. The application is available in the e-Services portal
* E-Tickets
Monday, June 15: Road skills tests resume
* Skills tests appointments will resume at all full-service Driver Services Centers. Walk-ins will be offered on a limited basis.
Monday, July 6: REAL ID resumes
* The Department will resume issuing REAL IDs on July 6th. The federal government extended the implementation date of REAL ID to October 1, 2021. For more information on REAL ID and required documents, visit www.tnrealid.gov
Changes the Department has made at the centers:
* Adding protective screens at examiner counters
* Limiting capacity inside centers based on recommended guidelines
* Providing face shields for examiners performing road skills tests
* Following employer guidelines set by the Tennessee Pledge
