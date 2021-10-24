National American Legion commander to visit Manchester; all veterans welcome for luncheon

Manchester’s American Legion Gold Star Post 78 proudly announces the
upcoming visit of National Commander Paul Dillard on Thursday, October 28th,
1 PM at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester.
A luncheon will be provided, and area veterans are welcome to attend.
Dillard, a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam through four campaigns
including the Tet offensive, was elected National Commander of the American
Legion in September.
This is a great opportunity for area veterans to learn more about the
American Legion and the many benefits of membership, and how Coffee County
veterans organizations work seamlessly together.