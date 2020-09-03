Tennessee claims for unemployment remain abnormally high

Continued claims for weekly unemployment benefits in Tennessee continue to fall, but remain abnormally high due to COVID-19 pandemic according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
For the week ending Aug. 29 , there were 12,035 new claims filed for unemployment benefits. That is up over 1,000 from the previous week. Since March 15, there have been 818,149 new claims filed in Tennessee.
Meanwhile, continued week-to-week claims are at 184,781. While this is down 7,000 from the previous week, it remains about 168,000 higher than before the pandemic began in March.