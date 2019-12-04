Tennessee certifies names for 2020 Presidential Primary

Tuesday, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett certified the names of three Republican and 16 Democrat presidential candidates for the March 3 Super Tuesday presidential preference primary. On Super Tuesday, Tennessee will join 13 states to help decide who will be the next president of the United States.The following candidates will be on the March 3 ballot:
Republican Primary Ballot
- Donald J. Trump
- Joe Walsh
- Bill Weld
Democratic Primary Ballot
- Michael Bennet
- Joseph R. Biden
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- Cory Booker
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro
- John K. Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Kamala Harris
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
As certified candidates for the presidential preference primary, these candidates are unable to appear on the November 3 general election ballot as the nominee of a different political party.
“This primary will determine which candidates will represent these two political parties on the November ballot for our country’s highest elected office,” said Secretary Hargett. “I hope every eligible Tennessean will register to vote or make sure their voter registration is updated by the February 3rd voter registration deadline. It is easy to register to vote or update existing voter records by visiting our online voter registration system at GoVoteTN.com. (or click here).
The deadline for 2020 presidential delegate candidates to file a petition to be elected is noon December 12. Delegate candidates are not considered qualified unless the Division of Elections receives a letter from a presidential campaign authorizing the delegate candidate to run.Both the Tennessee Republican Party and the Tennessee Democratic Party have their own rules about selecting presidential delegates. Republican presidential delegates are decided by an election, coordinated through the division of elections. Party rules determine Democratic presidential delegates. For more information, visit the Tennessee Secretary of State website by clicking here.