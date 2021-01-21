Tennessee allocated more than $450M in ‘rent relief’

Tennessee will be allocated roughly $458 million from the federal government for COVID-19 Rent Relief and Governor Lee has tasked THDA with administering these funds for the majority of the state. THDA is working now to develop a web portal for applicants, establish a call center for application assistance, and prepare an adequate number of staff to review and process thousands of payments to landlords and utility providers.
“Further, the US Treasury is expected to release additional funding guidance later in January that will impact our program administration. While this is a big challenge, THDA is working to open the COVID-19 Rent Relief program as soon as is practical. Based on the experience of other states and what we are hearing from the vendors we expect to work with, we anticipate it will take at least eight weeks for THDA to be ready to disburse funds.”