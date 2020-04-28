Tennessee active COVID-19 cases decline

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are now 10,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. There are 4,921 people considered recovered, leaving 5,081 active cases in Tennessee. That’s 117 fewer active cases across the state than the previous day.
There have been 894 hospitalizations and 188 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.
In Coffee County, there are 33 confirmed cases of the virus as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, with 11 people classified as recovered. That leaves 22 active cases in Coffee County – one less than the prior day.
