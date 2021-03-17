Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act advances through House committees

Tennessee House Bill 1233, the “Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act” will be considered by the House Education Administration Committee this week.
The bill guarantees reasonable accommodations for all children in Tennessee’s public schools while also protecting every child’s right to privacy. It removes the uncertainty about making accommodations for all children from teachers, administrators, parents and students. The goal of House Bill 1233 is to be inclusive and respectful of all children in public schools.
As the bill reads, “Reasonable accommodation” includes, but is not limited to: access to a
single-occupancy restroom or changing facility, or use of an employee restroom or
changing facility. A reasonable accommodation does not include access to a restroom
or changing facility that is designated for use by members of the opposite sex while
persons of the opposite sex are present or could be present;”
Read the complete bill by clicking here.