Tennessee 11th in holiday crime, report claims

Tennessee ranks 11th in the nation when it comes to holiday-related crime, according to alarms.org.
In an effort to better inform homeowners about their security during the holiday season, alarms.org conducted a deep dive of crime statistics across the country and computed a holiday crime score that takes into account holiday arrests, state population, gun ownership and poverty.
Florida had the highest rate of holiday crime, nearly double that of New Mexico, which was second, followed by Louisiana, Texas and Utah. Maine had the lowest crime score, followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota and New Jersey.