Tennesseans warned of ID spoofing

We have a new scam alert from the Tennessee Department of Commerce to warn you about.
ID Spoofing is a trick perpetrated by criminals using Caller ID cloaking technology to mask their real phone numbers. After disguising their real numbers, scammers can cause a consumer’s own phone number (or the phone number of a loved one) to appear on your phone’s Caller ID. When an unsuspecting consumer answers the phone, the scammers will then attempt to defraud consumers with a host of schemes (card services scams, medical alert device scams, among others) all designed to cheat consumers.
If you are suspicious of a phone call, even with a familiar number, hang up immediately.