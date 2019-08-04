Tenn. department of labor releases top occupations in state

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has compiled the latest data that reveals the largest occupations in the state and the salaries workers in those fields earn.
The occupational group with the largest percent of Tennessee employment in 2018 was Office and Administrative Support Occupations, taking up 15.8% and accounting for almost 469,000 workers. These include jobs like customer service reps, office clerks, stock clerks and order fillers. The occupations with the highest wages within this group were postal service mail sorters, processors and processing machine operators at $58,000. The lowest wages in this group were resort, hotel and motel desk clerks at $21,000.
The profession group taking up the second most jobs in Tennessee would be sales related occupations, occupying 9.7% or 287,000 workers. Third is food preparation and serving occupations, fourth is transportation and material moving operations, fifth is production occupations and sixth is healthcare practitioners and technical occupations. Believe it or not, the jobs taking up the fewest jobs are farming, fishing and forestry occupations and legal occupations. Get the full report by clicking here.