Temporary lane closures in Coffee County for inspections

There are a few temporary lane closures in Coffee County this week to be aware of, according to TDOT:
*Bridge Inspection will be performing a Routine Inspection of the bridge on McMinnville Highway over the Little Duck River from 8 AM – 3 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The rightmost southbound lane will be closed.
COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) bridge repair over the CFW Railroad (LM 14.3) in Manchester: Project activity will be take place 9/30/21 through 10/06/21 from 6 AM to 7 PM to allow for abutment concrete pours. The roadway will be reduced to one lane both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage and equipment while traveling through the work zone area.
COFFEE AND GRUNDY COUNTY, I-24 resurfacing from east of Rutledge Hill Road (LM 28.9) in Coffee County to east of the Bells Mill Road bridge (LM 2.5) in Grundy County, including bridge repair: Project activity will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County Mile Marker 125.75 to Grundy County Mile Marker 129.43, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH within the work zone.