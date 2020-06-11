Temporary closure set for Kings Landing boat ramp in McMinnville

The Kings Landing Boat Ramp, off Great Falls Road in Warren County, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, June 15 through Wednesday, August 1, according to TWRA.
Closures will include the construction of a permanent crane access path as well as debris removal and dredging in front of the intake structures on the Collins River.
TWRA Captain Matt Clarey stated, “We appreciate the work being done at the boat ramp. Although the closure is a bit longer this year, the building of the permanent crane path will allow for shorter closures of the ramp in future years.”
Dredging of the intake at Great Falls Dam intake area is part of the area’s routine maintenance. TVA conducts regular inspections and maintenance on all its dams as part of its rigorous Dam Safety program. Those seeking boat ramp location information should visit tnwildlife.org
For more information about this project or the dam visit tva.org