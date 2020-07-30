Teen Actors Guild to present ‘War of the Worlds: The panic broadcast’ beginning Aug. 7 at Manchester Arts Center

The Teen Actors Guild reopens the Millennium Repertory Company’s 2020
season at the Manchester Arts Center with *War of the Worlds: The Panic
Broadcast, *beginning August 7.
In 1948, the WBFR radio ensemble recreates the colorful events surrounding
Orson Welles’s 1938 radio adaptation of the science-fiction classic,
including the full original broadcast. Complete with commercials and live
sound effects, this radio-play-within-a-radio-play is a thrilling homage to
the golden age of radio and a timely reminder of what fear can do to a
society.
Directed by Landon Spangler, the cast includes Carter Cantrell, Ethan
Cusick, Nik Dunavant, Karisha Glover, Madelyn Hansen, Maddison Helms,
Travis Lawson, Tanner Maccaganone, Zach Smith, Zoe Stinson, and Sarah
Turner. Stage manager is Colleen Wainright.
See it live (with limited seating) or watch from any device with video on
demand. Information on both is at millenniumrep.org or by calling
931.570.4489.
*War of the Worlds* runs August 7 – 9, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and
Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and
military, and $10 for students; video streaming is $10.95. The MAC is
located just off the Manchester square at 128 E. Main St.
PICTURED BELOW:
Photo credit: RMS Photography
Photo 2 l-r: Tanner Maccaganone, Nik Dunavant, Karisha Glover, Zoe Stinson,
Travis Lawson, Zach Smith, Carter Cantrell, Sarah Turner, Maddison Helms,
Madelyn Hansen, Ethan Cusick