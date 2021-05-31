TDOT to resume construction

Tennessee Department of Transportation will resume construction Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. This comes after construction was suspended for Memorial Day weekend as it was anticipated that many people would travel. Construction was paused at noon on Friday, May 28th.
“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”
AAA estimated nearly 37 million Americans would travel this Memorial Day holiday, 60% more than last year, still almost six million fewer than pre-pandemic. Over 776,000 Tennesseans planned to travel, with more than 687,000 driving to their Memorial Day destinations.
From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.