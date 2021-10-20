TDOT to begin work at US 41 and SR 55 intersection

Motorists have likely already seen construction barrels appearing near the main intersection in Manchester – US Highway 41 and State Route 55.
According to TDOT, that intersection will be undergoing “improvements” with project activities daily and “various roadway construction activities being performed”
TDOT urges motorists to proceed with caution through the area and to be aware of signage, personnel and equipment.
Also, TDOT will be installing interchange lighting on Interstate 24 at the junction of SR-55 (McMinnville Highway.