TDOT lane closures will resume Tuesday morning

A reminder for everyone that lane closures on interstates and state highways remain halted for the Labor Day weekend, but will resume starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday.
“The labor day holiday is a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”
While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers will still be on site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
The new “Hands Free Tennessee” law, which requires drivers to put down their phones and focus on the road, includes a $200 fine if the violation occurs in a work zone while workers are present.