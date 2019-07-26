«

TDOT crews working to repair large sinkhole on Interstate 24 westbound at mile marker 90

TDOT crews had to dig 11 feet deep, 15 feet long and 13 feet wide to excavate a sinkhole that closed one lane of Interstate 24 westbound at mile maker 90 for most of the day Friday. Crews anticipate having the lane re-opened by 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. (Photo provided by TDOT)

Many area residents have noticed that Interstate 24 traffic in westbound lanes between Manchester and Murfreesboro has been at a crawl today (Friday). This is because of a sinkhole that TDOT crews have been working to repair.

According to Kathryn Schulte with TDOT, crews finished excavating the sinkhole at approximately 1 p.m. and are working to repair the closed lane of interstate now. According to Schulte, crews had to dig approximately 11 feet deep, 15 feet long and 13 feet wide to excavate the sink hole. She said that crews anticipate re-opening the closed lane by approximately 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, if you need to travel to Murfreesboro or anywhere else further down I-24 west, you should seek an alternate route.

 