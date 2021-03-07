TDH warns Tennesseans to beware of vaccine scams

Tennessee Department of Health is once again warning Tennesseans to beware of COVID-19 vaccine scams.
Here are a few reminders: you don’t pay out of pocket for the vaccine, you do not pay to put your name on a priority list, you cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine and vaccines are not solicited door-to-door. If you receive a phone call soliciting these services, it is likely a scam and you should not give money or personal information to the caller.
Click here to register to receive your vaccine online through the Tennessee Department of Health.