TDH recognizing child health month

The Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing Child Health Month throughout the month of October. This annual recognition is a time to celebrate and raise awareness around what Tennessee is doing to promote the health of our most important resource: Tennessee’s children.
The theme for Child Health Month 2021 is Childhood Resilience: Nurturing Social, Emotional and Physical Health. Having the support of a stable, committed adult — whether it be a parent, caregiver, teacher, or community member— can help foster childhood resiliency and ensure a child feels that he or she has what it takes to overcome life’s challenges.
TDH in collaboration with state and local partners, is utilizing the whole-child approach to address childhood resiliency. The following focus areas are being highlighted during Child Health Month to ensure children and families receive valuable information for overall health:
• Tobacco Use Prevention
• Promoting Healthy Eating Habits and Healthy Drinks
• Dance Across Tennessee – Statewide Virtual Dance Party
• Social and Emotional Health
• Children with Special Health Care Needs
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.
