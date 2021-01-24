TDH makes adjustments to vaccine plan for medically fragile children, adults

The Tennessee Department of Health has updated Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan
Protecting Medically Fragile Children and Adults
Tennessee has added people living in households with medically fragile children to Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Vaccination of their parents, caregivers and other household residents will help protect these children, as at this time no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children under age 16. Phase 1c also includes people age 16 and older who have medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. This group is further defined in the updated plan, and occurs earlier in Tennessee’s plan than in federal vaccination recommendations.
Correctional Officers and Jailers in Phase 1a1
Tennessee correctional officers and jailers have been added to Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. These Tennesseans work in settings and roles that require frequent direct public exposure through close contact in confined spaces, placing them at high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
Updated numbers
As of Sunday, January 24, there are 356 active cases of the COVID-19 virus in Coffee County. There have been 82 virus-related deaths of Coffee County residents.
In Coffee County, 3.08 percent of residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 0.83 percent have received the second dose.