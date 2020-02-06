Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

TDH confirms 10 pediatric flu deaths in Tennessee; 68 across nation

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed that 10 children in the state have now died due to the flu.

Six children have died in east Tennessee due to the flu, three in middle Tennessee and one in west Tennessee.

Across the nation, CDC reports that there have been 68 pediatric deaths associated with the flu. Symptoms of the flu include a 100-degree or higher temperature or feeling feverish, cough or sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and body aches, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, are among a few symptoms of the flu. 