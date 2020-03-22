TBI sees sharp uptick in firearm background check requests

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has seen a sharp increase in the amount of requests for firearms backgrounds checks, such volume that it is causing delays.
According to TBI, the increase in background check request, along with limited staff as a result of a TBI employee’s positive diagnosis, and an unplanned technical outage have caused delays.
TBI processed 14,657 transactions between Thursday, March 12 and Monday, March 16. That’s almost double that of a comparable five day period between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17, when 7,901 transactions were processed.
