TBI Report on Hate Crimes and Violence Against Officers

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual reports detailing hate crimes and violence against officers.
According to the TBI, hate crimes rose by 1% in Tennessee in 2018 compared to 2017 with 196 victims of known bias and 364 victims of some unknown motivation.
Crimes against persons made up 75.1% of all known bias offenses in 2018, with property crimes making up the remaining 24.9%.
Of the crimes committed against people, a majority were either intimidation, simple assault or aggravated assault. Most property crimes involved vandalism, and most known offenders of all crimes — nearly 38% — were between ages 25 -34.
Violence against officers was also up by nearly 200 more cases in 2018 compared to 2017.
According to the TBI, 2,313 law enforcement officer victims were reported across the state — one of them being a murder victim. In 2017, there were 2,137 officers who were victims of assault.
A majority of victims in 2018, some 70.4%, were not hurt in their incidents, with 26.1% sustaining a minor injury and the remaining 3.5% suffering a major injury of some sort.