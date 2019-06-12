The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual reports detailing hate crimes and violence against officers.
According to the TBI, hate crimes rose by 1% in Tennessee in 2018 compared to 2017 with 196 victims of known bias and 364 victims of some unknown motivation.
Crimes against persons made up 75.1% of all known bias offenses in 2018, with property crimes making up the remaining 24.9%.
Of the crimes committed against people, a majority were either intimidation, simple assault or aggravated assault. Most property crimes involved vandalism, and most known offenders of all crimes — nearly 38% — were between ages 25 -34.
Violence against officers was also up by nearly 200 more cases in 2018 compared to 2017.
According to the TBI, 2,313 law enforcement officer victims were reported across the state — one of them being a murder victim. In 2017, there were 2,137 officers who were victims of assault.
A majority of victims in 2018, some 70.4%, were not hurt in their incidents, with 26.1% sustaining a minor injury and the remaining 3.5% suffering a major injury of some sort.
TBI Report on Hate Crimes and Violence Against Officers
