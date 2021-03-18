TBI report: domestic violence down slightly in Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new study Thursday, detailing the volume and nature of crime identified as having a domestic violence nexus.
Among the findings of ‘Domestic Violence 2020’:
* A total of 69,385 offenses were flagged as domestic-related in 2020. Of those, 45,854 were reported as Simple Assault.
* The overall number of domestic-related offenses decreased by 2.6% from 2019 to 2020.
* Data on victim-to-offender relationship revealed that ‘Boyfriend/Girlfriend’ was the most frequently reported relationship type for domestic-related offenses.
“The issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitate continued awareness about this issue.”
Full reports are now available for further review and download on the TBI’s website by clicking here.