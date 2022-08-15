TBI REPORT: 10% increase in crimes against law enforcement officers in Tennessee

On Monday, Aug. 15, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of crimes directed toward the state’s law enforcement officers.
The report, ‘Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted 2021,’ draws upon data submitted to the TBI from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
There were a total of 2,586 reported incidents in 2021, an increase of about 10% from 2020 numbers. There was a notable increase in crimes classified as simple or aggravated assault, up 10.75% and 11.33%, respectively.
Of these, 1,042 were reported to be aggravated assaults, 1,442 were simple assaults, 141 intimidation, 1 murder and 1 stalking.
You can read the full TBI report by clicking here.