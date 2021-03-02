TBI most wanted man caught in Warren County

John Michael Poss, a 33 year old white male who was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list for First Degree murder out of Cumberland County, has been captured in Warren County, according to authorities.
TBI announced on Monday that Poss had been captured in Warren County and thanked law enforcement partners from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, the Nashville US Marshals, Chattanooga US Marshals and McMinnville Police Department.