TBI makes addition to most wanted list

Joshua Dotson has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list. He is wanted out of Memphis and should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is wanted on 4 counts of First Degree Murder, 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and 2 counts of Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Dotson is wanted by the TBI, the Memphis Police Department, and the US Marshals Service.
A reward of up to $13,500 is being offered. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND, if you’ve seen Dotson or have information that could help lead to his capture.
Get daily news to your email inbox
Be caught up on local news every morning with the Thunder Radio newsletter! It’s FREE! Sign up today.